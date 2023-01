MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special event for local businesses on Thursday, February 9.

Battle of the Business Trivia Night will be taking place at The End Zone in Mount Gilead beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Businesses are encouraged to gather their co-workers and stop out for a good time, networking, food and some healthy competition.

Teams can register by clicking on the EVENT tab on the Chamber’s website.