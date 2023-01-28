Mount Gilead Library announces February Fun

MOUNT GILEAD- “Love Yourself… with the help of the library” is the theme of adult programs for February at the Mount Gilead Public Library.

The library staff extends an invitation to “join us for some great self-care activities in February.”

Some classes are a donation or a $5 fee for materials. Sign-ups for classes are required.

*The program kicks off Wednesday, February 1 at 7-7:45 p.m. with “Guided Meditation Sound Bath” as seen on the Today Show.

*Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. – 12 noon is Chakra Bracelet making with gemstones.

*Monday, February 6 is Bullet Journaling with Kayla and Lisa from 6-7 p.m.

*Wednesday, February 8 is a class of Stress-Free Meal Prep from 6-7 p.m. with OSU Extension’s Candace Heer.

*Thursday, February 9 “The eyes and Lips have it” with Gabby of B Chic Boutique from 6-7 p.m.

*Monday, February 13 Self Massage with Bethany from 6-7 p.m.

*Wednesday, February 15 “Pound unplugged” with Iris from 6-7 p.m.

*Thursday, February 16 is Art night with Martha and Tammy from 6-7 p.m.

*Saturday, February 18 Serenity Garden Making from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Lisa

*Wednesday, February 22 Vision Boards from 6-7 p.m. with Lisa

*Thursday, February 23 Essential Oils: Emotions and Body systems with Kelley from 6-7 p.m.

For information about children and youth programs visit the website: www.mglibrary.org. Mount Gilead Public Library, 41 E. High Street, Mount Gilead; Phone 419-947-5866. Library Hours are Monday – Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10:30 – 5 p.m.

