MG School Board organizes for the new year

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead School Board met for their regular January meeting following an organizational meeting on January 11.

In the election of officers at the organizational meeting, board member Mike Sayers was elected President and board member Brandie Salisbury was elected Vice President for the 2023 calendar year.

O.S.B.A. Appointments were made along with approval of the tax budget and dates and times of meetings for 2023.

Standing authorizations were approved for tax settlements, payroll, employment, purchasing, applying for federal and state grants and authority of the Superintendent to hire on behalf of the board of education.

During the regular board meeting, several items of business were approved for the remainder of the school year and through December 31, 2023.

*The board approved the classified substitute (aides, cafeteria, custodians and secretarial) rate to $10.10 due to the Ohio Minimum increase.

*The contract between the Mount Gilead School Board and Cardington-Lincoln School Board to share the services of an Occupational Therapist for the 2022-2023 year was approved.

*The board approved the contract between Morrow County Area Transit (MCAT) and the Mount Gilead School District for transportation needs effective January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

*A Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Grant for School Safety and Security was approved in the amount of $3,832.

Two donations were received by the Mount Gilead School District:

*An anonymous donation in the amount of $5,000 to support mental health and addiction prevention services was approved.

*H&R Block of Mount Gilead donated $300.00 to support the Chief’s Club Snack Program.

*The board approved Meaghan Clapper to be employed by the district to provide services at an hourly rate of $13.00 for the Chiefs’ Club/SACC Program for program year September 21, 2022 through July 31, 2023.

*Supplemental contracts were awarded for Jedd Arrington and Jeremy Exline as volunteer assistant baseball coaches. Jake Hayes was approved as high school assistant track coach.

*The board approved substitute teachers and aides for 2022-2023 school year including: Hannah Caldwell as Substitute Aide, Mike Curtis as Substitute Teacher, Taylor Linkous as Substitute Teacher, Jessica Oliver, Substitute Teacher, Kristen Redmond as Substitute Teacher and Michalea Zeger as Substitute Teacher and Aide.

*The second reading and adoption of the 2023-2024 School District Calendar was approved.

The next regular board meeting will be held on February 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

