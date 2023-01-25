Snowfall creates a Winter Wonderland

On Sunday, January 23, Mount Gilead saw over three inches of snow fall on Hickory Lane.
On Sunday, January 23, Mount Gilead saw over three inches of snow fall on Hickory Lane.
Good neighbor Steve Hart got out and did some snow blowing on Hickory Lane in Mount Gilead.
On Sunday, January 23, Mount Gilead saw over three inches of snow fall on Hickory Lane.
On Sunday, January 23, Mount Gilead saw over three inches of snow fall on Hickory Lane.
Good neighbor Steve Hart got out and did some snow blowing on Hickory Lane in Mount Gilead.