Midway University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

MIDWAY, KY — Midway University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 343 students who made the Dean’s List.

Jordan Schauer from Centerburg, OH

Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University’s total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,900 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.

Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List for Fall 2022

MARIETTA, OHIO — More than 180 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester. The following students are from your coverage area:

Anna Callow of Mount Vernon, Ohio, is majoring in Sport Management and is a graduate of Wadsworth High School.

Morgan Tiller of Mount Vernon, Ohio, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual and is a graduate of Centerburg High School.

Jewels Flach Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO— Marietta College’s Jewels Flach of Caledonia, Ohio, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Flach is majoring in Mathematics and is a graduate of River Valley High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student.

Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, IL— To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Benjamin Day of Mount Vernon

Malaydan Durfee of Mount Vernon

Dean’s List Fall 2022

CEDARVILLE, OH — The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Megan Pierce of Ashley

Marah Staats of Mount Vernon

Jonathan Fitzpatrick of Marengo

Audrey Martin of Lexington

Carter Klotzbach of Mansfield

Dana Bertke of Cardington

Jack Staats of Mount Vernon

Dean’s Honor List Fall 2022

CEDARVILLE, OH— The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Casey Bertke of Cardington

Grace Johnson of Lexington

Nathanael Cook of Fredericktown

Spencer Riffle of Mount Vernon

Rachel Hingst of Mount Vernon

Jacob Littleton of Mansfield

Ariella Waters of Mansfield

Emma Fitzpatrick of Marengo

Katelyn Baker of Fredericktown

Tessa Barteau of Mount Vernon

Joshua Johnson of Mansfield

Mallory Pierce of Ashley

Sophia Thacker recognized by UNG president for earning 4.0 GPA

DAHLONEGA, GA— Sophia Thacker of Caledonia, OH, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during fall 2022.

Dr. Bonita C. Jacobs, president of UNG, recognized students who reached this academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Mount Union Fall 2022 Dean’s List

ALLIANCE, OH— The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Mount Union.

Brooke Clapham of Marengo, Ohio

Jacob Hathaway of Lexington, Ohio

Andrew Hathaway of Lexington, Ohio

Zachary Mullins of Mount Vernon, Ohio

Jalyn Oswald of Galion, Ohio

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

PennWest University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

CALIFORNIA, PA— Congratulations to students at Pennsylvania Western University who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.

Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:

The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.

The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Local students include:

Christine Bell of Mount Vernon, OH

Mikayla Linkous of Mount Gilead, OH