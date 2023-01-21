Edison Council considers law enforcement plan

EDISON- A primary concern at the Edison Village Council meeting January 9 was a major raise in sheriff deputy hourly wages.

Council Member Kent Kanniard reported for the Safety Committee on an hourly increase to $50.00 per hour for deputy coverage.

Mayor Patti Feustel said that is double for their original contract of $25.00 per hour. It was raised last year to $27.00 per hour. She said they don’t question the need for the raise, but questions if the village will support it.

Council members discussed the possibility of looking into other law enforcement besides the sheriff’s office. Cardington and Mount Gilead police were suggested as possibilities.

Feustel said the village of Edison would still be under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office, as in the past, if the patrol deputy was discontinued.

After some discussion, council approved stopping the contract for the sheriff deputy at the end of January 2023.

Council continued the discussion and agreed the village can’t cover all the costs of having their own police officer as in the past. The expense of a car, communications and salary of even a part-time officer isn’t possible. Feustel said it may be necessary to have a levy to cover costs of law enforcement.

Feustel will also talk over the situation with Village Attorney Bailey Higgins on what other alternatives there are for law enforcement.

*In other business Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported the grinder for the sewage/water plant has broken down. She will look into the possibility of repairing it and get estimates on a new grinder.

*Some street drains are getting clogged and Neviska said residents need to watch drains on the street to make sure they don’t get covered with debris.

*Some street lights are burned out and need replaced. Feustel said they need to track which lights are burned out so they can be replaced by the electric company. She asks residents and council members to report any burned out street lights.

*Feustel is working with Georgann and Chris Kneipp on how to dispose and retain village records. Records are overtaking the cabinets and office space in the building. Many are unnecessary, such as old cancelled checks or old business ads. They need to review which records can be thrown away and which should be saved in Edison or can go to the Historical Society. Some may be kept on digital files.

*Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn presented the financial report for 2022 and it has been filed with the county auditor. The 2023 Permanent Appropriations are waiting on certification from the County Budget Commission. Seaburn said there will be an audit for the village finances in 2023.

The next meeting of Edison Village Council will be Monday, February 13 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

