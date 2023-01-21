Posted on by

Mt. Gilead’s Class of ‘76 enjoys holiday gathering


By Alberta Stojkovic - For the Sentinel

Clockwise from left: Carol Arnold Nelson, Lorri Cover Richards, LuAnn Burnell Bloomfield, Jennie McCurdy Torrey, Barb Galleher Wallenfelsz, Kim Kennedy Baker, Teri Bland Glosser, Tami Harper Webb, Nancy Shipman Spencer, Marie Jones Mounts, Debbie Brubaker Clark, Tammy Conley Rehberg, Barb Gruber Sherbourne and Nancy Gilbert Goosens.

MOUNT GILEAD- Friends from the 1976 class of Mount Gilead High School enjoyed lunch and catching up with each other during the holidays at Sames & Cook in Mount Gilead.

