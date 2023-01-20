Morrow County receives almost $1 million in grants from state

According to a post from the Morrow County Commissioner’s Facebook page, on December 16, 2022, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $88 million in grants, in support of 123 projects, for local communities as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program.

Morrow County was awarded close to $1 Million for three of the 123 projects and are highlighted below. The commissioners are thankful for the Governor’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative and the local Morrow Land Bank for their efforts in applying for this funding, the post stated.

“Not only are we removing hazardous materials and blight through this program, but we’re removing barriers to future development,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Communities are one step closer to building great development sites in their regions.”, the post stated.

Listed below are the projects:

Project Name: Former HPM #2 Plant

$300,000

Assessment

This plant was original founded in 1877 and manufactured apple cider presses. In the 1920s, the site expanded their hydraulic press manufacturing to other industries such as textiles and food processing. A variety of manufacturing operations took place over the years until closure of the site in 2018. The site will be assessed for contaminations and will redeveloped for light industrial use after any needed remediation.

Project Name: Bennett Distributing

$238,950

Assessment

Former uses of this site are unknown, but there are eight known underground storage tanks located on the property and potential release of petroleum substances. The property will be assessed for contamination and transferred to the Morrow County Land Bank. After needed cleanup, the site will be redeveloped in collaboration with the Village of Marengo.

Project Name: HPM #1

$459,000

Cleanup/Remediation

Originally developed in 1877, this site manufactured apple cider presses and later served as home to various manufacturing uses. Operations ceased in 1999 and the site is now utilized as a recycling transfer station. 17 vacant structures remain on the property, as well as above ground and underground storage tanks and various manufacturing equipment. Cleanup on the site includes asbestos abatement prior to demolition of select buildings. After cleanup, the property will continue to serve as a recycling center.

