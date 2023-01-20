Cardington-Lincoln BOE hears full agenda

CARDINGTON- Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education considered a fully packed agenda during their December 12 meeting.

A highlight was the presentation by Julie Walcoff from Toole Design speaking on Safe Routes to School. She provided a draft plan coordinated with Superintendent Brian Petrie that displayed the potential investments in sidewalk infrastructure for students who walk to school.

Petrie discussed the figures from the Ohio Department of Education that indicated that student attendance is declining and not just locally but state wide and is being studied by the ODE. Petrie is studying it locally.

He also discussed the matter of less bus drivers as many are retiring or having to retire because of illness. He is monitoring this situation.

Board members approved the financial report given by district treasurer Brenda Miller who said the general fund balance at the end of November 2022 was $2,364,234.65

The board approved the creation of accounts for the fifth grade and sixth grade classes and approved the contract with SpyGlass for utility and telecom cost management for three years at a cost of $1,195 per year.

Reports were given by Eric Pettit, middle school principal and Jennifer Zierden, curriculum director. Pettit reviewed the holiday programs planned, the spelling bee and thanked the community for their donations of food for their holiday program. He said the Drama Club has been renewed and was very busy.

Zierden said Lisa Levering has been named secretary in the intervention department. She also cited five points under assessment and made several points under School Improvement for 2023.

Maintenance chief Carl Hardwick gave a detailed report on the improvments his crew has made to both the outside grounds and inside of the building improving the appearance while aiding the functioning of other areas. He specifically cited replacement of the shell and tube heat exchanges which have failed.

The board approved the lease agreement with Morrow County Area Transit from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 for the Instrumental Music Room and annual payment from MCAT to the board in the sum of $10,500.

Approval was given the appointment of board member Quinn Maceyko to the Tri-Rivers Career Center Board of Education effective January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025.

Approval was given the overnight trip by the FFA, Erin Wollett, advisor, to San Juan, Costa Rica in June, 2023.

Severance was approved for Garry Stevens, upon resignation/retirement in the amount of $2,566.43

The board approved the donations of $1,000 to the Athletic Account from the Cardington Athletic Boosters and a donation of $200 to the Class of 1964 Fund for students in need in memory of Stanley Heacock.

The board recognized Erik Kyrk for 30 years of dedicated service to the Cross Country and Track Programs at the Cardington-Lincoln Junior High and High School Also recognized was Rob McCurdy sports writer from the Marion Star for fair and balanced education reporting and exemplary service to the community. Recognized was Evelyn Long from the OCBA Media Honor Roll Recognition from the Morrow County Sentinel.

Looking ahead to the January organizational meeting, the board appointed Matt Clinger, President Pro-tem and Brenda Miller, treasurer pro-tem, both for January 2023.