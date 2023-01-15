MT. GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Dec. 6

A.O.L.E.A.- Deputy was called for assistance while on a traffic stop just out of village limits. An individual refused to follow commands during a traffic stop. The person was arrested without incident.

Animal complaint- It was reported there were two loose dogs in the area of Lee Street at Chartwell Street. As police located the dogs, the owner was taking possession of them.

Theft- Caller reported a former employee took an IPAD from his business.

Escort or parade detail- Police escorted a village employee to a bank.

Property damage accident- An individual was backing from a parking space at an office and struck a parked car.

Property damage accident- An individual was stopped facing westbound on West Marion Road waiting to turn into his driveway. Another person was driving westbound on West Marion Road and failed to stop striking the individual from behind causing property damage only. While police were speaking with the person who struck the vehicle from behind, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol. After conducting standardized field sobriety, he was placed under arrest for OVI.

Dec. 7

Suspicious person- Individual cited fro driving under suspension.

911 hang up- Police investigated a 911 hang up, the call was unfounded.

Dec. 8

Well being check- Police were advised for a well being check.

A.O.L.E.A.- Police assisted MCSO as they served a search warrant.

Assault- Police cited and released a female for assault.

A.O.L.E.A- Police were requested to assist squad with a mental subject.

Theft- An individual reported he agreed to buy a dog over a cash app, he paid for the dog but the dog was never received.

Dec. 9

A.O.L.E.A- Police were requested to assist the squad.

Juvenile complaint- A caller requested police make contact with his son due to him not answering his phone. Police patrolled the area and were advised the subject’s mother had picked him up.

A.O.L.E.A- Police were requested for assistance due to a report of a possible active burglary. When police arrived, a deputy went back into service. Police were cleared from the scene.

Dec. 10

Lockout- A caller locked her keys in her vehicle, entry was gained with no damage.

Injury accident- Fire control requested assistance at a local business for a pedestrian that was hit in the parking lot. The person was walking into the business when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. The person was transported to the hospital with possible injury.

Investigate complaint- A caller advised a staff member spoke with her in a very threatening manner.

Investigate complaint- Caller advised his neighbors were being very loud and waking his baby up. Police made contact and it was advised everyone would quiet down.

Dec. 11

Felony warrant- Caller advised a suspect who had a felony warrant for drug possession was at a location. Police made contact with the suspect’s boyfriend and he advised he and the suspect were no longer dating and advised where the suspect was. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cardington Police officer arrived on scene shortly after to assist due a shotgun being present last time police tried to make contact with the suspect. After multiple attempts to make contact with someone, it was unsuccessful.

Dec. 12

Misdemeanor warrant- Staff at a business reported a patient had dropped a bag of drugs from her pants. They collected the drugs from the patient and the patient signed herself out against medical advise. The patient was identified and she had a warrant out of the city of Marion. The patient was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County line.

A.O.L.E.A- Police assisted Morrow County deputies for a combative mental patient.

Dec. 13

Suspicious person- The caller reported receiving a Christmas card in the mail. The card was sent from Arkansas address to ‘You Mom”. The caller had no idea who sent the card. Police advised the caller they would document the incident.

Dec. 14

911 hang up- Police responded to a 911 hang up. Police made contact with the owner of the phone, and determined the call was accidental.

Disabled vehicle- A caller requested assistance due to her battery being dead. Police jump started her vehicle.

Alarm drop- Police responded to Cherry Street in reference to an alarm drop. The building owner advised it was accidental.

Investigate complaint- Staff at a business advised of a female yelling due to her not getting the medication she was asking for. When police arrived, the female had left.

Dec. 15

Investigate complaint- An individual requested police make contact with a person. The message was delivered.

Open door- While police were on foot patrol, they located an open door at the high school. Police checked the building and found nothing out of place. Police were unable to secure the door.

Dec. 16

Escort or parade detail- Police escorted a village employee to a bank.

A.O.L.E.A- Police located a suspect that was needed by MCSO for questioning about an incident.

Theft- An individual was at an ATM and she withdrew money but forgot to take it out of the ATM. When she realized she didn’t have the money it was gone.

Property damage- While in the parking lot of the high school, an individual struck a light post causing property damage.

Animal complaint- Employees at a business requested police make contact with a person with had brought his dog into the store after he was asked not to. Police spoke with the person and he advised his dog was a service dog. The person did not have paperwork or the correct harness for the dog. The person was trespassed from the business.

Investigate complaint- Caller advised of two vehicles driving slow and playing loud music. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate the vehicles.

911 hang up- Police responded for a 911 hang up. Police made contact with three juveniles that reset a phone and accidentally called. Police spoke with the father and advised what had happened.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2023/01/web1_Mount-Gilead-Police.jpg