Mount Gilead School Board recognizes coaches and athletes

MT. GILEAD- At their December 22 meeting, the Mount Gilead School Board recognized the accomplishments of Boys Cross Country State Championship team, Coach Jake Hayes and all Ohio Runners Will Baker, Parker Bartlett and Reed Supplee.

Coach Mike Reid was honored as Division Six Ohio Coach of the Year. Individual recognition went to Judah Reid, First team defensive line; Matt Bland, First team Quarterback; Hayden Krinn, Third team offensive line and Garrett George, Honorable mention running back.

In other business the board authorized the treasurer to transfer $3 million from the General Fund to capital projects fund for Phase 2 Capital Projects.

Treasurer Tina Gabler explained the $3 million is being transferred to the capital projects fund and has to be used within 10 years or it has to be returned to the original fund. Phase 2 will consist of new restrooms at the stadium, new concession, storage, and classroom space. It is the beginning stages of this process. Most of this project is being funded with the district’s ESSER (COVID) dollars, federal grant.

Some of the funds will be earmarked for phase 3, 4, 5. Those phases may consist of things such as a new bus garage, tech department, maintenance, storage and administration offices.

*The board approved Jennifer Chapman and Jim Ullom to serve on the Building Leadership Team.

*Supplemental contracts were approved for Track Coaches and Assistant Track Coaches for Sabrina Bolha, John Buechele, Rachel Bush, Hannah Crawshaw, Jason Heacock, Elle Hempstead, Matt Scott and Brandon Strain.

*Volunteer coaches approved for track are Bob Henry, Lauren Huelsman, and Melissa Shipman.

*Maggie McElroy was approved as Elementary Spelling Bee Advisor.

*The board approved the purchase of additional playground equipment per the estimate $34,299.00 to be placed at Park Avenue Elementary from Snider Recreation Inc. It will create additional play space for the fourth and fifth grades. Principal Chris Kamenski said students took the lead in both researching and choosing the equipment.

*The board recognized Keith Rogers for his 25 years as a Tri-Rivers board member.

Cross Country team members front row left to right are: Coach Jake Hayes, Coach Sabrina Bolha, Will Baker, Parker Bartlett, Tommy Emberg, Nathan Smith, and Coach Lauren Huelsman. In Back are board members Brandie Salisbury, Vanessa Gingerich, Mike Sayers, Virgil Staley and Matthew Griffith. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2023/01/web1_-4368212838449351503.jpg Cross Country team members front row left to right are: Coach Jake Hayes, Coach Sabrina Bolha, Will Baker, Parker Bartlett, Tommy Emberg, Nathan Smith, and Coach Lauren Huelsman. In Back are board members Brandie Salisbury, Vanessa Gingerich, Mike Sayers, Virgil Staley and Matthew Griffith. Photos submitted From left to right in front: Judah Reid, 1st Team All-Ohio; Coach Mike Reid, Coach of the Year in KMAC and OHSAA Div. IV Coach of the year; and Hayden Krinn, 3rd Team All-Ohio. Missing from the picture were Matthew Bland – First Team All-Ohio and Garrett George – Honorable Mention. In back are board members Brandie Salisbury, Vanessa Gingerich, Mike Sayers, Virgil Staley and Matthew Griffith. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2023/01/web1_-6565446463094980451.jpg From left to right in front: Judah Reid, 1st Team All-Ohio; Coach Mike Reid, Coach of the Year in KMAC and OHSAA Div. IV Coach of the year; and Hayden Krinn, 3rd Team All-Ohio. Missing from the picture were Matthew Bland – First Team All-Ohio and Garrett George – Honorable Mention. In back are board members Brandie Salisbury, Vanessa Gingerich, Mike Sayers, Virgil Staley and Matthew Griffith. Photos submitted

Treasurer authorizes transfer for projects