Mason sworn in as Morrow County Commissioner


Elected into office on Nov. 8

Jon and his wife Tonya, with their 4 children, Leah, Alex, Tent, Kayla (husband Cody) two grandchildren Weston and Lydia and his siblings attended his swearing in prior to taking office on January 2, 2023

Jon Mason was officially sworn in as a Morrow County Commissioner.


New Morrow County Commissioner Jon Mason is welcomed. Mason attended his first meeting as commissioner January 4th.


Alberta Stojkovic|Aim Media Midwest

MORROW COUNTY-After winning his office seat for Morrow County Commissioner in the general election on November 8, 2022, Jon Mason was sworn into his office by Judge Robert C.Hickson Jr.

Having been raised on a dairy farm, he continues to work on the farm in the County and his career in both private business and public finance experience makes him uniquely prepared to lead.

He acknowledged that it will be a privilege to serve as the new Morrow County Commissioner and plans to join with and listen to the good hard-working citizens of Morrow Co.

