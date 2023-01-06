Lunch Bunch holds Christmas party

The Lunch Bunch joined other Morrow County seniors at noon on December 16 for the Senior Center Christmas party.

The tables were colorfully decorated for the holiday with favors of a coffee mug or a Christmas decoration and a 2023 calendar had been placed on the tables.

The Senior Center Staff and Morrow Family Health Center served the chicken/mashed potato dinner and sides. Dessert was a variety of gourmet cookies.

Santa arrived following lunch and had his picture taken with the guests.

The singing of Christmas carols was accompanied by Linda Ruehrmund on the piano. Christmas readings were given by Marie Christiano Terri Connor, activity director, announced the January program will be given by Sarah Hanna from Columbus area Alzheimer’s. She will speak on the programs and services available for patients and caretakers.

The the next scheduled meeting for seniors, will be held January 27 at noon at the Center. To make a reservation or to cancel call the Center 419-946-4191 by Thursday, January 26.