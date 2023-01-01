COLLEGE NEWS

Andrew Williamson named to Trine University Dean’s List

ANGOLA, IN- Andrew Williamson of Mount Gilead, a Trine University student, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2022 term.

Williamson is majoring in Actuarial Science.

To earn Dean’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Trey Figgins Named to President’s List at Capital University for Fall 2022

BEXLEY— Capital University is pleased to announce Trey Figgins, of Centerburg, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Capital University Provost’s List – Fall 2022

BEXLEY,— Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2022 semester.

Theresa Dzugan of Ontario

Miles McBride of Mansfield

Alex Rosshirt of Centerburg

Leah Lamont Named to Dean’s List at Capital University for Fall 2022

BEXLEY- Leah Lamont, of Centerburg, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the fall 2022 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.