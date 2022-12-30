Police involved shooting suspect escaped

Shortly after 8pm this date the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson DOB: 4-26-84 had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.

On November 10, 2022 the Crawford County and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to shooting incidents in where one person was injured. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to local law enforcement. Shortly after receiving the shooting complaints a Bucyrus Police Officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle and stopped it. Upon making the traffic stop, gunshots were exchanged between the driver and officer. Jacob Davidson was identified as the shooter and taken into custody without injury to himself or the officer.

Davidson was subsequently indicted for Felonious Assault, a Felony of the 1st Degree, Discharging a Firearm on/or near a Prohibited Premises, a Felony of the 3rd Degree and Disrupting Public Services and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle both Felonies of the 4th Degree. He was ordered to be held on a two-million-dollar bond.

On December 20th, Davidson was transferred from the Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol holds jurisdiction over Twin Valley and is investigating the incident. A warrant for Davidson’s arrest is expected to be issued out of Franklin County, Ohio for Escape.

Unknown if Davidson has any weapons, however he should be considered Armed and Dangerous. If you see Davidson or have any information of his whereabouts contact your local law enforcement or 911.

Davidson is described as a white male, 38 years of age being 5’11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with blue eyes. He was last known to have brown unkept hair with a full beard.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_1D8827D2-D186-458E-90E1-046CB3C0B05E_ne2022123074658171.jpeg