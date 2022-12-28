White Christmas in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

As a reminder for citizens leading into the winter season according to www.weathersafety.ohio.gov, a Level 1 Snow Emergency refers to roadways being hazardous with blowing and drifting snow where roads could also be icy. When driving, motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously. In a Level 2 Snow Emergency, roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow where roads could also be icy. Only those who feel it is absolutely necessary should drive when there is a Level 2. Employees are encouraged to contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Finally, during a Level 3 Snow Emergency all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. There should be no one driving during a Level 3 unless it is absolutely necessary. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those who do travel during a Level 3 could subject themselves to arrest.

Streets were snow covered in Morrow County. Visibility was poor as winds created blizzard like conditions.

