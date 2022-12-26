MCRTA holds Christmas luncheon

MORROW COUNTY- Members of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association were welcomed by President Pat Maxwell when they met for their Christmas luncheon at Trinity UM Church on December 5. Also welcomed were two new members, Mark and Kim Forget, who presented attendees with first edition copies of a textbook authored by Mark, whose teaching experiences ranged from elementary to university levels.

The book, “Max Teaching with Reading and Writing”, contains classroom activities for helping students learn new subject matter while acquiring literacy skills. The couple moved to Morrow County following Dr. Forget’s retirement from the University of Findlay. Kim currently serves as vice president of the Headwaters Committee and assists with the Wee Discover Program.

During the business meeting, Retiring President Maxwell reported that 200 books had been prepared for Christmas distribution by members. She then installed the 2023 officers: Linda Ruehrmund, president; Sally Dye, vice president; Angie Hamilton, secretary and Diana Gottfried, treasurer.

Bonnie Hildebrand honored recently deceased member, Mary Thomas, during the Remembrance Ceremony. She also served as auctioneer for a variety of home made items with the proceeds to fund MCRTA’s Teacher Grant program with assists county classroom teachers with special projects.

Upcoming meetings include: Executive Board, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. at Edison UM Church and Spring Luncheon, noon, April 3 at Trinity UM Church.