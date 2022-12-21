Christmas in Cardington celebrated by many

CARDINGTON- Good weather contributed to the record turnout for the 10th annual Christmas in Cardington event hosted by Friends of Cardington and the village.

The number of visitors was high and included 996 visitors who passed through the door of the local library where there was an author greeting patrons. Meanwhile, the Tomorrow Center hosted a cookie decorating station.

The Neil Ebert Quartet performed for a corwd at the Post 97 American Legion Home.

Pals of Pirates offered food for a free will donation. Ice skating was sponsored by the Morrow County Hospital and for the first time, the Friends of Cardington sponsored an Alpine Slide, both were a huge hit in the park.

The Cardington FFA served hot chocolate in the shelter house while Ice Man sculpted huge pieces of ice. Leslie Huber, owner of What the Puff, cotton candy and sponsored by Gompf Funeral Home served over 300 cotton candy sticks. Craft vendors were busy in the Rotary Building and many local businesses saw long lines of people as they remained open until 8 pm.

Santa’s Reindeer, sponsored by FC Bank, hung out in the bank parking lot while Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted visitors at the fire house. Carolers dressed in Victorian Era attire, entertained crowds throughout the town.

The live Nativity scene was recreated by First United Methodist Church and the Cardington Chursh of the Nazarene. Mosher Farms provided free horse drawn wagon rides sponsored by Friends of Cardington and local businesses.

A huge shout was made out for all who made this another successful event and to all those businesses who remained open to allow people to stroll throughout the town.

It was an evening remindful of a Hallmark movie.

Buddy the Elf and Jay Haycook. Christmas carolers were sponsored by FOC. Christmas in Cardington was recently celebrated. There was a live nativity scene at the event. There were many long lines. Santa and Mrs. Claus got into the holiday spirit with a little dancing. Photos by LeAnne Gompf