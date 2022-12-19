MG Choir and Band head to Disney World

MOUNT GILEAD- After many months of fundraising, members of the Mount Gilead High School Band and Choir made their way south to perform at Disney World.

Music Booster member Kenny Hollingsworth said buses left December 15 and returned on December 20 after a couple days in Florida.

It’s been a busy month for the Mount Gilead High School Music department. The marching band performed in the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade December 2 and the choir presented a Christmas Concert at Trinity Church on December 6, followed by a school concert December 13.

Those in attendance at the Christmas Concert experienced chills as the choir surrounded the audience, singing “Sing dem Herrn” acapella. The concert continued with “Carol of the Bells, “Hodie” and “Silent Night,” sung in German with soloist Maddison Hursey.

The concert concluded with selections from Handel’s Messiah as alumni from the choir joined in singing. Band director Ross Runyan accompanied the chorus on the trumpet for the Hallelujah Chorus.

Choir Director Cierra Culler thanked parents and everyone for their support of the choir program, the concert accompanist Becky Shipman and the Music Boosters.

“As we prepare for other performances and Disney in a few weeks, I am excited to see just what this group will do and the memories we will make together,” Culler said.

Choir members include: Sopranos Adeline Bartlet, Alexis Fox, Mikala Harris, Maddison Hursey, Emma McDonald, Morgan Staley and Kassandra Webb. Altos are Rebeka Clark, Kennedy Hall, Claudia Hernando Montes, Kate Kelty, Iris McGraw, Grace Mosher, Alana Patterson, Shyla Pruden and Natalie Waugh.

Tenors include: Samuel Baer, Garret George, Garrick Lemon, Aydyn Newson, Eli Shrader and Lane Swank. Bass are Alex Bumgardner, Travis Fox, Collin Gabriel, Nicholas Garvey, Trey Gingerich, Sabashtien Strubhar and Ean Supplee.

Following the choir’s tradition, alumni joined the choir to sing the Hallelujah Chorus at the Christmas Concert held in Trinity Church in Mount Gilead. In front from left: Band Director Ross Runyan, Choir Director Cierra Culler and Accompanist Becky Shipman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221207_002421337_2-Christmas-MG-concert.jpg Following the choir’s tradition, alumni joined the choir to sing the Hallelujah Chorus at the Christmas Concert held in Trinity Church in Mount Gilead. In front from left: Band Director Ross Runyan, Choir Director Cierra Culler and Accompanist Becky Shipman. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic|Aim Media Midwest