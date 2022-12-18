Prettyman re-elected Ohio Farm Bureau first vice president

COLUMBUS— Cy Prettyman of New Bloomington has been re-elected first vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the second highest elected office in the state’s largest and most influential farm and food organization. He will remain as the District 7 representative, covering Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties. His election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.

Prettyman farms with his family, raising corn and soybeans and has a direct-to-consumer beef enterprise. In addition, he has an over 30-year agricultural career serving members in Ohio’s cooperative system. A 25-year member of Marion County Farm Bureau, Prettyman has served as its president and has been active with local and state Pork Producers Councils and Ohio Cattlemen’s Association.

He has a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from Ohio State University. He and his wife, Julie, have a daughter and son. They attend Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.