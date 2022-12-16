MG Council gets police update

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey reported new information on the robbery at the Mount Gilead Kroger November 28th.

Lakey said they heard from another police jurisdiction and from the Kroger store this robbery is probably linked to other robberies around the state. This is possibly the third and there could be others.

Police received photos and information from another jurisdiction with what appears to be the same suspect. The suspect threatened to have a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

The robbery is still under investigation. Information on the amount taken was not given by Kroger.

Lakey reported Mount Gilead Schools’ invoice for November 2022 School’s Resource Officer was $4,837.79.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office increased the radio agreement for dispatching from $1,040 per month to $1,800 per month, a 173 percent increase.

Council Member Chris Sherbourne suggested Lakey get an estimate for dispatching from Delaware County or another jurisdiction, if possible.

Council Member Mark Phillips reported on the street consultant’s examination of village streets. The bill for the consultant was $3,000.

The streets in the worst condition are Giar Lane, Town Street and Tower Lane. Tower Lane will be the next priority for paving in 2023.

Phillips said Vine and Walnut also need work, but they require water main work before paving.

Village Administrator Derek Allen said the annual amount budgeted for street paving is $50,000.

Council Member Aaron Fraizer gave a Safety Committee report and received approval for Caden Mosher as a volunteer for the Fire Department.

Council Member Kay Hines reported on attending a Gilead Township meeting. She said it’s good to keep communication between the village and township. Derek Allen also attended the meeting.

Council Member Tim Clapper reported for the Utilities Committee on the deterioration of the tank at the wastewater facility. It is 37 years old and needs to be replaced.

Clapper said replacement of the tank isn’t urgent, but the council needs to plan for the cost. He said a ball park estimate was from $100,000 to $200,000. They may need to seek a loan for the work.

Community resident Cathy Oyster asked when the pool deck is scheduled to get underway. Allen said the company was supposed to begin work on it. He has called them about getting it scheduled.

Allen said life guard chairs have been ordered. They will be portable so they can be moved around for swim activities. The plan is still to have the pool ready for Memorial Day 2023.

Mayor Donna Carver thanked the police for their traffic control at the Christmas Parade and thanked the Chamber of Commerce and all who made the event a success.

Street repair forecast for 2023