GOAL Digital Academy Marion and Cardington Honor Roll

MARION – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice.
Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility. GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all.
We are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our graduates are ready for their futures. GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards. In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.
The following students from Marion made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Zodie Tanner
1st Grade: Jesus Galindo Ayala, Lenin Galindo Ayala, Memphis Vargo
4th Grade: Gio Brancaccio
5th Grade: Ariana Galindo Ayala
7th Grade: Jayda Canada
8th Grade: Shaylee Rose
10th Grade: Jenna Abrams
11th Grade: Kiya Benedict, Haylee Hall, Alex White
12th Grade: Shane Wright
The following students from Cardington made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Justin Stewart
10th Grade: Savannah Ferguson, Aiden French
11th Grade: Faith Fankhauser
12th Grade: Kali Kunkle, Haiden Ramsier
The GOAL Digital Academy Cardington Lab located at 3700 State Route 168 in Cardington, Ohio and the Marion Lab located at 194 West Center Street in Marion, Ohio serve students in Cardington, Marion, and surrounding counties. GOAL celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests, and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.