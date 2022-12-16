Myers selected as 2022 Trooper of the Year

MOUNT GILEAD- Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Robert P. Myers has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post.

The selection of Trooper Myers is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Mount Gilead Post. Fellow officers stationed at Mount Gilead, chose Trooper Myers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Myers joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has served at the Mount Gilead Post. He is originally from Massillon, Ohio and a graduate of Jackson High School . Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Criminal Patrol Award in 2021 and 2022; Ace Award for stolen vehicles in 2020, and his Health and Fitness award.

Trooper Myers and his wife, Amanda, reside in Delaware County with their two children.

