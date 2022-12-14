Local veterans can receive a holiday ham

Morrow County Veterans Service Office would like to offer a Holiday Ham to any Veteran of Morrow County.

Veteran residents of Morrow County can come to the Morrow County Veterans Service Office at 143 S. Main Street in Mount Gilead to register and pick up a voucher for a holiday ham NOW while supplies last!

*Please bring a copy of your DD214 if you have never registered with our office Hoffman Meat Processing of Cardington will provide a 6 to 7 lb ham when Veteran presents voucher.

Pickup for the ham will be available at Hoffman’s from Dec. 5th to Dec. 23rd, 2022.

*Limited to the first 400 Veterans.