Lunch Bunch plans Christmas party

MORROW COUNTY- The Lunch Bunch met at the Senior Center on November 18 and under the leadership of activity director Terri Connor, the group made decorations for Woodside Village Care Center. These were small yarn winter hats made in a variety of colors.

Marie Christiano, president of the group, announced that the December luncheon would be combined with the center’s Christmas party.

Congratulations were extended to Linda and Lonnie Stakey, who won the October costume contest.

The December meeting will be held at noon on Friday, December 16.

The Christmas party will include the singing of Christmas carols accompanied on the piano by Linda Ruehrmund. Furnishing cookies for this meeting was Carolyn Poorman.