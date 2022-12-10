Cardington makes a trip to National FFA Convention

CARDINGTON- 16 members of the Cardington FFA Chapter recently boarded a charter bus for the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th National FFA Convention.

On the first day, members attended a session and heard from keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings who gave an inspiring story having left an indelible mark at every level of her career. Later, the members walked to Buca di Heppo for a family style Italian dinner and later attended a Jimmie Allen concert with other FFA members from around the United States.

The convention center was explored on the second day of the convention. They shopped and visited agriculture related booths and attended sessions. The Cardington FFA was also recognized on stage as a three star chapter. Later that evening, they dressed in their Buckeye best to go to the Buckeye Bash a dinner party with only members from Ohio.

Tour Day was held on the third day when the members visited the Indianapolis Motor speedway, taking a tour around the track and visited the museum and even kiss the finish line . Later, the group made a trip to a Bison farm, where members learned about bison meat, got up close and personal with the bison and learned how they are cared for.

The next day of National Convention members arrived bright and early in the convention center to watch The American Degree ceremony. The Cardington chapter had two members receiving this degree which is the highest degree earned in FFA and is only earned by the best of the best. Congratulations to Tess Ruehrmund and Liam Warren

We give a special shout out to Ethan Etgen for earning his American Degree .

He may have been wearing a Tri-Rivers jacket but he will always be a Cardington FFA member. Following the ceremony, the members packed up and returned home.

Pictured left to right: Liam Warren, Erin Wollet, FFA advisor and Tess Rruehrmund. Warren and Ruehrmund earned their FFA American Degree presented at the National FFA Convention. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_FFA-Amcerican-Degree.jpg Pictured left to right: Liam Warren, Erin Wollet, FFA advisor and Tess Rruehrmund. Warren and Ruehrmund earned their FFA American Degree presented at the National FFA Convention.