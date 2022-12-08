Finances on the agenda at Cardington Council

CARDINGTON- Finances were the topic when Cardington Village Council met on November 21.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry gave the summary of revenue for the period of November 1 – 18 and cash summary by fund for the period of October 1 – 31.

Following discussion on the annual health insurance of employees its renewal was approved. Approval was given an ordinance amending the permanent appropriations for 2022.

Given a first reading were an ordinance adopting a budget in tentative form for 2023 and an ordinance adopting an appropriation budget in tentative form for 2023.

Council members approved the amending of the credit card policy for the village by increasing the credit limit.

Bills approved for payment totaled $134,592,82. Village Administrator Walt Pollock reported the water line is ready to be laid at the Maxwell Park which will feed a Hydration Station

This is the result of an ODNR Nature grant awarded to the village. This water station will furnish water on several levels including for pets.

Council man Troy Ruehrmund said Christmas in Cardington will take place December 8.

Councilman Steve Burton was excused from this meeting.