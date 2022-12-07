Chamber Christmas Parade brings a crowd and lots of smiles

MOUNT GILEAD- Crowds of families lined Main Street in Mount Gilead Friday waiting for the 8th Annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

The wind made the 40-degree temperature feel like freezing, but the mood was happy and light as friends greeted each other.

“This is the most enjoyable event in the community,” said Susan Fox as she enjoyed stopping by The Gathering Place. “It’s my favorite thing of the year.”

People were happy to get a cup of free hot chocolate at Gilead Fitness or Griffith and Brininger by the fountain. Many stopped by the Open House at Mount Gilead Public Library to drop off a letter to Santa.

Trinity Church offered soup and sandwiches before the parade and cookies and hot chocolate after the parade. They also had a craft table for children to make and take a craft.

Activities for the Winterfest and Parade began at 5 p.m. With caroling by Morrow Little Theatre, Gilead Friends School and Trinity Church. The tree on the square was lit at 6:30 p.m. and crowds dropped by restaurants and the Humane Society to warm up as they waited for the parade.

Once again, the parade didn’t disappoint with 49 entries and floats along with High School Bands and a 4-H youth float.

The parade was led by Grand Marshall Ray Brennaman, a World War II veteran.

Mike Schnell kept music playing throughout the evening and announced entries as the parade passed the square.

A line of children waited their turn to see Santa after the parade, while many continued to enjoy shopping at the pop-up shop at Village Gathering Place.

Chamber of Commerce President Erin Kelty announced the following winners of parade categories:

*Spectacular lights, Loyer Pavement *Soldier Award, Highland Marching Band

*Best costumes/props, Morrow County Hospital

*Best Decorated Vehicle, Mid -Ohio *Most Creative Production, At His Feet

*Best Religious Theme, “A walk through Bethlehem”

*Best Community Spirit, 4-H float

Whetstone had a huge lit globe and flags for the the theme “Christmas around the world.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_001034013_2.jpg Whetstone had a huge lit globe and flags for the the theme “Christmas around the world.” Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Morrow County Hospital won “Best use of props/costumes” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_001053248_2.jpg Morrow County Hospital won “Best use of props/costumes” Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Loyer Pavement won in the category of “Spectacular lights.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_001733223.jpg Loyer Pavement won in the category of “Spectacular lights.” Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Morrow County Dental staff arrived from the North Pole! https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_003001548_2.jpg Morrow County Dental staff arrived from the North Pole! Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Santa came in style at the end of the parade, following the Morrow Dental staff from the North Pole. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_003013614_2.jpg Santa came in style at the end of the parade, following the Morrow Dental staff from the North Pole. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Nick Dotson helps a customer choose some of his woodcraft at the Pop-up Shop at the Village Gathering Place. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_PXL_20221203_004901190_3.jpg Nick Dotson helps a customer choose some of his woodcraft at the Pop-up Shop at the Village Gathering Place. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest

8th year for the event