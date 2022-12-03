Haunted trail hosted by Cardington FFA

CARDINGTON- The Cardington FFA Chapter members and other organizations in Cardington-Lincoln High School teamed up with Friends of Cardington to host the community haunted trail. This took place at Maxwell Park. Students dressed in costumes to scare at their designated stations with props and animatronics provided by John Brehm, Cardington-Lincoln High school band director. The numerous stations included butchers, the purge, clowns, dolls and swamp people.

Thanks for the help from Friends of Cardington and their members for making the night a great success.

Members of the Cardington FFA and others in costume on the Haunted Trail at Maxwell Park. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_Park-Haunted-Trail.jpg Members of the Cardington FFA and others in costume on the Haunted Trail at Maxwell Park. Photo submitted