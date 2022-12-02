Mount Gilead hears “State of Schools”

MOUNT GILEAD- Community leaders, parents and grandparents came to hear Mount Gilead administrators and school board’s report November 15 on both the Five-year Financial Forecast and Strategic Plan Summary.

“It’s good to see how the board and Dr. Howard have made good on their promise to be transparent,” Parent and Chamber of Commerce President Erin Kelty said. “It was a good program and very complete. I just wish more were there to hear it.”

Superintendent Zack Howard welcomed the 40 attending and said it is the district’s goal to be “responsive to the needs of our community and partner with you to make sure we’re doing all we can to stack the deck in favor of our kids.”

During the break in the program, Howard invited visitors to see the demonstration by the Middle School Robotics students and High School JOGS students. High School music students entertained with several selections during the break.

The program opened with District Treasurer Tina Gabler presenting the Five-Year Forecast, detailing three years of actual financial history and five years of projections for the district.

A highlight of Gabler’s presentation was the listing of numerous projects that were possible due to ESSER and other federal funds from the pandemic. Because of these one-time federal funds, the board could approve projects like the new chillers used with HVAC systems and restroom improvements without using the general fund for those costs.

Because of the increase with the additional ¾ percent income tax the district has been able to stabilize administration with a committed superintendent and principals as well as teachers, staff and employees. The district has not been losing teachers over the past couple years as in the past.

“The district is fiscally sound and stable,” emphasized Gabler. “The Board of Education has made it a priority to be good stewards of your tax dollars.”

Gabler added the board has established both short and long-term improvement plans. Grants at both state and federal level are also a valuable asset to the district.

Fiscal Year 2023 grants will supplement the General fund with $898,866.

Capital projects this year include football, track, baseball and softball improvements as well as replacing the Park Avenue gym floor.

Gabler has worked with the school board to create a Capital Projects fund to track these expenditures that have funds committed to improvements over six years.

Superintendent Howard presented the Strategic Plan put together by a group of parents, residents, board members and staff.

The three goals of the Strategic Plan Howard outlined were:

*Goal 1: Increase positive interactions through mentorships for all students. Parent involvement and community involvement were listed as important interactions along with building appositive relationship with youth and police through the School Resource Officer Mike Turner.

*Goal 2: We will create open lines of communication for all stakeholders

A district staff member Kelly Hand will oversee those communications. Creating a district app will be explored along with a website to be a hub for district information. A digital billboard to promote events with a second billboard in the community will be considered.

*Goal 3: Involve community, parents and students to enhance educational opportunities.

The emphasis is to have Mount Gilead Graduates be Equipped, Empowered and Inspired.

Howard presented the desired “Portrait of a Graduate”

*Equipped with academic, technical and critical life skills needed for their future

*Empowered to work hard, care for others and contribute to the community

*Inspired and aware of available opportunities in the local and global community.

At the end of the evening Mount Gilead resident Ric Lyle said, “It was a really well organized and positive program. It was very good to hear about the projects completed and projects coming up the board has approved.”

The complete Five-Year Forecast and Summary of the Strategic Plan is available at the school website: www.mgschools.org, click on the link to school board, board docs, public, meetings

Eighth grade robotics students demonstrate teamwork and problem solving at the program. Pictured left to right: Cooper Nelson, Rocco Castricone and Abby Griffith. Photos by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest Dr. Zack Howard welcoming parents and the community to the "State of the Schools" program. Photos by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest

Five-year forecast “stable”