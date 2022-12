MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has been removed from school pending review of the case by the Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney and a disciplinary hearing by the school.

