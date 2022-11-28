Northmor FFA’s success in soil

NORTHMOR- Northmor FFA started their school year off great with success in soils. In September, the Sophomore, Junior, and Senior members competed in the Morrow County Soils competition hosted by the Morrow County Soil and Water District and Swetland Family Farm. The Rural and Urban Teams were determined to succeed at districts based on county scores.

At the District 2 competition, Anna Erlsten, Nathan Krabill, Logan McCown, Abby Conant, Emma Smith, and Anthony Bond represented the Rural Team; and Kylee Bilancini, Lauren Johnson, Riley Johnson, and Jed Adams represented the Urban Team. The Northmor Urban Team won 1st place at districts with placings of Kylee Bilancini (1st place individual), Lauren Johnson (2nd place individual), Jed Adams (3rd place individual), and Riley Johnson (4th place individual). The Northmor Rural Team took 2nd place with placings of Anna Erlsten (1st place individual), Logan McCown (8th place individual), Nathan Krabill (10th place individual), and Anthony Bond (12th place individual). Both Northmor teams had the honor of advancing to the state level.

The teams then moved on to the state competition where the Urban Team won state and the Rural Team placed 9th in the state out of 46 teams. Kylee Bilancini, Lauren Johnson, Riley Johnson, and Jed Adams competed in the Urban contest; and Anna Erlsten, Logan McCown, Nathan Krabill, and Anthony Bond competed in the Rural competition. Kylee Bilancini placed 1st in the state for the Urban division. The Urban team will be advancing to Oklahoma in the spring where they will compete for a national title.

Both urban and rural teams. Photo submitted