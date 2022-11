MOUNT GILEAD- Howard Hanna JC Meyer Realtors are hosting a holiday donation drive for the local senior citizens, starting on Nov. 15 and continuing until Dec. 15.

Some item suggestions include: puzzles, cards, word searches, gift cards, toiletries, blankets, diabetic socks, robes, neck pillows, blank cards/post cards, stamps or candies.

The drop off location is Howard Hanna JC Meyer Realtors Office, 6174 Commerce Dr. Suite C, Mt. Gilead.