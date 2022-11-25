AgCredit presents Mission Fund grants

The Mission Fund awards grants to organizations who are positively impacting the quality of rural life in rural Ohio. The grants are awarded on an application based system within four focus areas:

Education—Educating young, beginning or future farmers.

Environment—Maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment.

Technology—Supporting the advancement and utilization of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural cooperatives.

Quality of Rural Life—Programs, projects or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities.

“The AgCredit Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to invest in the future of agriculture and positively impact the quality of life in rural Ohio,” says Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO.

Organizations may apply for grants up to $15,000 per year. Grant applications will be accepted annually from March 1 to August 31. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee comprised of AgCredit directors, employees and members. Funds will be awarded by December 31.

Priority for grants will be given to purposes benefitting the eighteen county AgCredit geographic area and secondarily to other counties in Ohio.

Congratulations to our 2022 Mission Fund Recipients:

Cardington Community Food Pantry, $5,000, Morrow County.

Cardington Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Morrow County.

Crawford County Agricultural Society, $9,000, Crawford County.

Erie County 4-H Camp, $8,000, Erie County.

Feichtner Memorial Swine Committee, $9,000, Huron County.

Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Putnam County.

Hancock County Dairy Beef Youth Boosters, $4,000, Hancock County.

Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District, $2,000, Hancock County.

Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000, Putnam County.

Lorain County Fair, $9,000, Lorain County.

Mid-County Ambulance District, $3,000, Wood County.

Mt. Gilead Fire Department, $5,000, Morrow County.

New Riegel Volunteer Firemen, $5,000, Seneca County.

Old Trinity Episcopal Church, $5,000, Seneca County .

Ottawa County 4-H Advisory Committee, $3,000, Ottawa County.

Parkway FFA, $5,000, Mercer County.

Seneca County Junior Fair Goat and Sheep Department, $9,000, Seneca County.

Seneca East Middle School Science, $1,500, Seneca County.

Upper Sandusky FFA, $5,000, Wyandot County.

Van Wert County Ag Society, $9,000, Van Wert County.

Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District, $1,000, Van Wert County.

Wyandot County Advisory Council, $3,500, Wyandot County.

Wyandot County Agricultural Society, $5,000, Wyandot County.

The Mt Gilead Fire Department received $5,000.00. The Cardington Volunteer Fire Department received $5,000.00. The Cardington Community Food Pantry received $5,000.00

