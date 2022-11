Morrow County Quilters celebrated

MORROW COUNTY- Quilting guild members received ribbons for their projects at the October 15 Quilting Guild meeting.

Judges’ BEST of SHOW ribbon – to Sharon Ault, for her wall hanging “Ella to the Rescue”.

Judges awarded ribbons in 2 categories – 13 different Guild Projects (BEST or blue ribbons only) + 11 categories of Entry Quilts -1-2-3 place ribbons (blue, red, gold):

Guild Projects -13 BEST (blue) ribbons to:

Nancy Reed (2020 Mystery Quilt)

Julie Blankenship (2021 Mystery Quilt)

JoAnne Hamblin (2022 Mystery Quilt)

Kim Porter (Tea Cup Challenge)

Nancy Reed (10-Fabric Challenge)

Robin Jordan (Log Cabin Challenge)

Robin Jordan (Grab Bag Challenge)

Kim Porter (Hand-Pieced American Flag)

Judy Rogers (Buddy Block Challenge)

Luane Campbell (Round Robin Challenge)

Sue Beck (School Spirit Challenge)

Robin Jordan (2019 Valentine Challenge)

Judy Rollenhagen (2022 Fat Quarter Bag)

Entry Quilts – 11 categories + winners:

Hand Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Kim Porter

Machine Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Gail Corley

2nd – Nonnie Hamilton

3rd – Marcella Garverick

Hand Quilted Lap Quilt

1st – Vicky Obenour

2nd – Kim Porter

3rd – Marcella Garverick

Machine Quilted Lap Quilt

1st – Ann Sweeney

2nd – Robin Jordan

3rd – JoAnne Hamblin

Crib Quilt

1st – Ann Sweeney

2nd – Sue Beck

3rd – Sheryl Bailey

Wall Hanging

1st – Sharon Ault

2nd – Sue Beck

3rd – Robin Jordan

Applique Quilt

1st – Gail Corley

Mixed Technique Quilt

1st – Tonya Plough

2nd – Trudy Oliver

3rd – Robin Jordan

Antique Quilt

1st – Kristin Crump

2nd – Cheryl Jason

3rd – Vicky Obenour

Personal Item

1st – Judy Rollenhagen

2nd – Sue Beck

Home Decor

1st – Sue Beck

2nd – Kim Porter

3rd – June Boner

Quilting Guild members at the ribbon presentation October 15. Back Row: Judy Rogers, Nancy Reed, Sherly Bailey, Luane Campbell, Marcella Garverick, Sharon Ault, JoAnne Hamblin, Cheryl Jason, Trudy Oliver, Suzanne Beck. Front Row: Julie Blankenship, Kim Porter, Tonya Plough, Robin Jordan, Vicky Obenour. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_78F10AE5-AE95-4D18-BF30-256F50D60577-1-quilters.jpeg Quilting Guild members at the ribbon presentation October 15. Back Row: Judy Rogers, Nancy Reed, Sherly Bailey, Luane Campbell, Marcella Garverick, Sharon Ault, JoAnne Hamblin, Cheryl Jason, Trudy Oliver, Suzanne Beck. Front Row: Julie Blankenship, Kim Porter, Tonya Plough, Robin Jordan, Vicky Obenour. Photo submitted