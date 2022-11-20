MCSO holding public auction

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the following items at public auction on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. All items are being sold as is.

Vehicles: 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 2001 Chevrolet S10 2WD, 1998 Ford E350 Econoline 7.3 Diesel, 1988 Ford F250 2WD 7.3 Diesel, 2016 Ford Explorer, no motor or transmission, has been crashed, 2014 Ford Explorer 3.7 V6 AWD, 2010 Dodge Charger 5.7 Hemi, 2000 Ford Crown Vic, 2004 Yamaha 350 Bruin ATV.

Building-Misc.: 16’x8’ building with shelving, 52” Samsung TV, 50” Sanyo TV, 55” Vizio TV, Cummins Onan OG 7000 Gasoline Generator, aluminum canine insert for a Ford Crwon Vic, metal computer stands, other scrap related items.

Terms: Cash or check must be used for payment. Building must be removed by Dec. 19, 2022. Additional items may be added prior to sale. Auction will be held at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office located at 101 Home Rd., Mt. Gilead.