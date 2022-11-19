MCSO hosting food drive

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their 15th annual food drive. The food drive benefits a local food bank in the county, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Donations on non-perishable food items can be made at the sheriff’s office, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Nov. 22.

The generosity of community members will help families in needs this holiday season. With any questions, contact the sheriff’s office at 419-947-4845 or by email at [email protected] The sheriff’s office is located at 101 Home Rd., Mt. Gilead.