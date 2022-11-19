Morrow County OSU Extension thanks volunteers

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County OSU Extension Educator Becky Barker said 158 of Morrow County’s 225 Extension Volunteers came to the Annual Recognition Dinner October 26.
Volunteers enjoyed a meal with a choice of beef or chicken entree, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, Cole slaw and dessert. They had a choice of take-out meals or dining in at the Ag Credit meeting hall.
Volunteers in 2022 included 150 4-H Youth Advisors and leaders, 24 Master Gardeners, 35 in Family and Consumer Sciences and several who helped in a variety of programs throughout the year.
Bill and Maxine Hershner with Morrow County OSU Extension volunteers at their recognition dinner. Bill holds the county record as a volunteer 4-H Leader and Advisor for 63 years.