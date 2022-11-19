Morrow County OSU Extension thanks volunteers

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County OSU Extension Educator Becky Barker said 158 of Morrow County’s 225 Extension Volunteers came to the Annual Recognition Dinner October 26.

Volunteers enjoyed a meal with a choice of beef or chicken entree, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, Cole slaw and dessert. They had a choice of take-out meals or dining in at the Ag Credit meeting hall.

Volunteers in 2022 included 150 4-H Youth Advisors and leaders, 24 Master Gardeners, 35 in Family and Consumer Sciences and several who helped in a variety of programs throughout the year.

Bill and Maxine Hershner with Morrow County OSU Extension volunteers at their recognition dinner. Bill holds the county record as a volunteer 4-H Leader and Advisor for 63 years. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221026_212528197_2.jpg Bill and Maxine Hershner with Morrow County OSU Extension volunteers at their recognition dinner. Bill holds the county record as a volunteer 4-H Leader and Advisor for 63 years. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest