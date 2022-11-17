Lunch Bunch has Halloween party at gathering

MORROW COUNTY- The Lunch Bunch met October 28 at the Seniors on Center as part of the centers’ Halloween party.

Candice Herr from The Ohio State University Extension gave the program on “Benefits of Laughter.” The program included helping with pain, clearing the lungs and helping with stress that may help people live longer.

It was learned that laughter causes the diaphragm, chest and abdominal muscles to tighten. This makes the lungs work harder by forcing stale air out and allows fresh air deeper into the lungs.

Halloween crafts were distributed to be completed at home.

Some came dressed in Halloween costumes. Terri Conner led the group in judging them.

Winners: 1st place: Roxie Fry dressed as cute clown; 2nd Place: Male: Nathan Kindt, a devil; Third Place: Couple: Linda and Lonnie Stakey dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. Prizes were awarded the winners.

Next meeting of the Lunch Bunch will be a luncheon on the third Friday of November 18 at noon. This is a week early because of Thanksgiving.

The activity will be seasonal crafts to be given to Woodside residents.

All seniors are invited to join the Lunch Bunch. Reservations and cancellations should be made to the Seniors on Center by November 17 Call 419-946-4191.