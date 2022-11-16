Dinner hosted for veterans in Cardington

CARDINGTON- Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97, Cardington, hosted the Veterans Day dinner for 60 veterans and their families on Friday, November 11.

The baked steak dinner was prepared and served by members of Auxiliary Unit 97.

Conducting the POW/MIA Remembrance service was Second Vice Commander Jim Crawford.

Honored for their years of membership in the American Legion were Rick Bahr and Doug Collmer, each 15 years and Bruce Fissell, 35 years.

Special guests were J. D. Robinson, Department Adjutant and Gary Cox Sixth District Commander.

FC Bank, Cardington, donated 100 baseball caps and $250.00 cash to the post. MC for the evening’s program was Jim Morris, Post First Vice Commander.

In photo pictured left to right: Rick Bahr and Doug Collmer, each recognized for 15 years of membership with the American Legion and Bruce Fissell, who was recognized for 35 years of membership. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_Rick-Bruce-and-Doug-Vets-dinner.jpg In photo pictured left to right: Rick Bahr and Doug Collmer, each recognized for 15 years of membership with the American Legion and Bruce Fissell, who was recognized for 35 years of membership. Photo by Brenda Harden