Morrow County honors Veteran of the Year

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Veterans honored Vaughn Corwin as Veteran of the Year; first at the Morrow County Fair and again at the Dedication of Bricks at the Veterans Memorial Plaza on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day Speaker Frank Hickman noted that Corwin had assisted with the construction of the Veterans’ Memorial at the County Courthouse in Mount Gilead and gave a record of his military service.

Vaughn Corwin is a Vietnam Era Veteran having served in the United States Army from June 1967 to July 1970 and attaining the rank of E-4 as a Specialist 4th Class. Vaughn’s MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was Combat Engineers, and his service included duty at Fort Richardson, Alaska.

Hickman said, “The Corwin family has a history of “service to country” and Vaughn Corwin’s history includes serving his fellow Morrow County Veterans over a great many years!”

That service includes:

-assisting with the construction of the Veteran’s Memorial at the County Courthouse in Mt. Gilead

-assisting with the construction of the Bryn Zion Cemetery memorial

-construction of Veteran wheelchair ramps throughout the county

-assisting with the Veteran’s Memorial brick ceremony held twice yearly at the Morrow Veterans Memorial

-raising and lowering of the American flag at the Morrow County Fairgrounds for the Fair, major holidays, and other events

Vaughn has been a member of the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Council since its founding, and he volunteers annually for work at the Veteran’s Council booth at the fair.

Vaughn’s wife is Mary Jo Corwin and his children include Jonathan (Natasha) Corwin of Lewis Center, Melissa (Steve) Osborne of Mt. Gilead, and Bryan (Mindy) Corwin of Marion. Grandchildren include Wesley, Emma, Nathan, Katelyn, Kylie, and Caleb.

Hickman concluded saying, “Vaughn Corwin gives back to his community and to his fellow Veterans – his work with Veterans in our community is a credit to his family, the United States Army, and his Country.”

Morrow County Veteran of the Year is honored on Veterans Day. From left Veterans Day Speaker Frank Hickman, Mary Jo Corwin and Veteran of the year, Vaughn Corwin. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221111_145455110_2.jpg Morrow County Veteran of the Year is honored on Veterans Day. From left Veterans Day Speaker Frank Hickman, Mary Jo Corwin and Veteran of the year, Vaughn Corwin. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest