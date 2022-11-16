New council member sworn in at Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD- New councilman Mark Phillips was officially sworn into the Mount Gilead Village Council during their regular meeting held on Monday, Nov. 7.

Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver performed the swearing in ceremony for Phillips. Phillips was chosen as the new council member when Carver accepted the role of mayor, upon former Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker accepting his new role as the Director of Operations for Morrow County.

Phillips has a link to the community by previously serving as editor of the Morrow County Sentinel and he is also the founder of the Ohio Central Bible College in Iberia.

Moving along in the meeting, Carver presented a proclamation to the Morrow County Hospital for serving the community for the past 70 years.

Recently the hospital celebrated their 70th anniversary on Oct. 28 with a variety events that were open to the public to enjoy.

In the proclamation it stated, ” Throughout the past seven decades Morrow County Hospital has grown to be an important part of the Village of Mount Gilead, Morrow County and the surrounding area.”

The proclamation concluded by stating, “In recognition of 70 years of service to our community and commending the hard working staff and their commitment to providing excellent healthcare, I Mayor Donna J. Carver, recognize the Morrow County Hospital organization and extend our best wishes for many years of continued success and service to the community.”

Mayor Donna Carver, Jessica Schwartz BSN,RN and CEO Mike Hyek of the Morrow County Hospital. Pictured is Mayor Donna Carver swearing in Mount Gilead's newest councilman, Mark Phillips.

Hospital receives proclamation