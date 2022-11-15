County Park Tour enjoys perfect weather

MORROW COUNTY- The weather was picture perfect for the Fall Foliage Park Tour on Saturday, October 22.

Leaves were aglow in shades of orange, red and yellow with sunshine, 75 degrees and not a cloud in the sky.

Five of Morrow County’s six parks and preserves were part of the tour for hikes and nature walks. The Chili Cook off was the crowning event of the day at the lodge in Flying Squirrel Preserve.

Hikers remarked on the excellent condition of the trails in all the parks. Sautter Memorial Park had a fresh layer of gravel laid on both trails.

Park Commissioner Cathie Robinson said many people worked very hard to get the trails ready for the tour and festivities at the newest park, Flying Squirrel Preserve.

Visitors enjoyed Chili tasting, hot dogs and Halloween cookies and treats at the end of the day in the refurbished lodge at Flying Squirrel Preserve.

Lisa Hull was the winner of the “Golden Ladle” first prize for her chili. Tim Hilborn received an honorable mention for his chili offering.

Park Commissioner Bill Loebick gave a brief history of Flying Squirrel Preserve. He said the park board learned about the opportunity to purchase the property four years ago from Park Commissioner Dixie Shinaberry.

The park district board worked to obtain $4 million in private donations, state funds and Clean Ohio grants to purchase the 326 acre property.

The park has already been used as a nature classroom for high school students. It is now closed for the winter, but plans are being made for use by school children, meetings and other events.

Loebick recognized several for their work on the parks including Trust of Public Land, State Representative Riordan McClain, Morrow County Commissioners, Morrow County Engineer, Ohio Department of Transportation for work on park roads, Morrow County Extension Agent Carri Jagger for planning the trail system, Tim Hass for work on the trails and Andy Ware for his support in the entire project.

Park Commissioners spent many hours working in the park they are: Dixie Shinaberry, Cathie Robinson, Steve Fuller, Tim Hilborn and Bill Loebick. Former Park Commissioners were also thanked along with Jim Overmoyer who made the park district and Flying Squirrel possible. Loebick said Park Commissioners are all unpaid volunteers.

Sponsors recognized for the Parks tour include: Cattlemen Association, Carsners' True Value, Joe's True Value, Pine Hill Feed Store, Mary K's Flowers, Pit Stop 95, Soil and Water, Sames & Cook, Osbornes' Orchard, Edward Jones, Tonya Nicholas, Wolf Creek Farm and Supply.

Angie and Joe Hamilton are back from a walk at Flying Squirrel Preserve with their friendly Cavalier King Charles dogs. Tasting Chili at the lodge at Flying Squirrel Preserve from left; Jean Smith, Susan Grundy, Deb Knechtly, Dave Knechtly, and DeeAnna Roush.