COLLEGE NEWS

Kaleigh Loyd awarded Ratcliffe Fellowship at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA— Baldwin Wallace University is pleased to announce that Kaleigh Loyd of Mount Vernon is a 2022-23 Ratcliffe Student Fellow. Loyd, a graduate of Danville Local High School majoring in public health and community health promotion, joins the group of 11 select, high-achieving students from a broad array of backgrounds encompassing 10 majors who will spend the fall semester learning skills to turn passion into opportunity via innovation, entrepreneurship and integrity-based leadership.

The Ratcliffe Fellowship is a competitive, signature program at Baldwin Wallace University. Open to all majors, prospective fellows must be nominated by BW faculty, staff or peers and participate in the interview and selection process. Upon completion of the program, experienced student fellows can apply to the Ratcliffe Growth Practice, a professionally led, student-supported business consultancy.

Citalee Higgins Performs in UF’s Choir Concert ‘A Choral Journey’

FINDLAY,— Citalee Higgins, of Mount Gilead, recently participated in the University of Findlay Concert-Chorale and University Singers fall choir concert, “A Choral Journey.”

The concert included folk songs and songs in different languages from all over the world. The performance was directed by Dr. SeaHwa Jung, the associate professor of music and director of choral activities at the University of Findlay.

UF’s Oiler Marching Band to Perform ‘Sounds of the Stadium’

FINDLAY— Members of the University of Findlay’s Oiler Marching Band performed in concert, “Sounds of the Stadium,” on Oct. 30, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium.

The band performed a selection of songs from the season’s halftime and pregame shows under the direction of Dr. Wes King, director of bands at the University of Findlay.

Local students include:

Averie Rutter of Mount Vernon

Morgan Wissinger of Cardington

Ohio University 2022 Summer Graduates

ATHENS— The following students graduated Ohio University in Summer 2022.

Lee Miller of Mount Vernon, OH, graduated with a BBA majoring in Business Analytics Marketing from Ohio University’s College of Business .

Berenice Watts of Ashley, OH, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Jeanette Lamont of Centerburg, OH, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Rhiannon Pierce of Centerburg, OH, graduated with a BS majoring in Biological Sciences from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences .

James Schwaderer of Centerburg, OH, graduated with a MPA (Executive MPA Program) from Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service .

Kelsey Penrose of Centerburg, OH, graduated with a MED (Intervention Specialist—Moderate to Intensive Educational Needs) from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education .

Isabel Brooks of Centerburg, OH, graduated with a BSHCS majoring in Retail Merchandising and Fashion Product Development from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education .

Heidi Reddy of Mount Vernon, OH, graduated with a MSW (Social Work) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .