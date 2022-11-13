Northmor gets new school resource officer

NORTHMOR- At the October meeting of the Northmor Board of Education, the district announced the hiring of Andrew Kennedy as their new school resource officer.

Currently a deputy with the Morrow County Sherriff’s Office, Kennedy has worked more than a year in the detective bureau, including on patrol. He holds experience in an academic setting from his dozen years as a police officer down the road at Otterbein University in Westerville.

Kennedy says he has several goals, including to change the current perception some have of law enforcement, as well as be visible, interact with students at all grade levels, build relationships with them, and help them wherever possible.

The next Northmor Board of Education meeting occurs Nov. 15.