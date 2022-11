MORROW COUNTY- 55 7th and 8th grade students in the Highland Middle School Band marched in the parade at the Circleville Pumpkin Show October 20 under the direction of Heather Faulkner.

The band was also accompanied by Highland Director of Bands Amy Arnett-Tomasek. This is the second year the Highland Middle School Band performed at the Pumpkin Show.

Highland Middle School Band marches. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221020_193659313_3.jpg Highland Middle School Band marches. Highland Middle School band performed at a Pumpkin Show. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221020_193710614_2.jpg Highland Middle School band performed at a Pumpkin Show.