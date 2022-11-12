Cardington BOE approves reports, donations

CARDINGTON- Several reports were given when members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met recently.

Among them was that of Superintendent Brian Petrie who revealed by percentage the decrease in free lunches served to students. He noted the differences from last year to this year. This reduction of meals is related to the ending of the federal program that reimbursed schools for meals served to students the past two years. Petrie also reviewed his meeting with BASA Fall Conference takeaways and the Threat Assessment Training.

Giving her report was Brenda Miller, treasurer, who said the general fund cash balance is $3,379,551, an 18.73 percent increase over September 2021. She noted the $150,000 Safety Grant was received. Also received was $201,912 from Morrow County Real Property Roll back, a 3.3 percent increase over the 2021 Real Property Rollback. The State Foundation payment for September 2022 was $593,971 a 5.3 percent increase over the September 2021 payment.

The treasurer said she she was informed the FY 22 state audit would begin in mid-October.

The board approved the report and also the establishment of FY 23 Grant Funds.

The board approved a donation of $1,210 from the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class 1971 for the purchase of an outdoor picnic table $900 estimate and the balance used for students in need.

Giving the report on the Cardington-Lincoln Faculty Association was Jilian Kaufman, who said faculty members rode on a float during the Homecoming parade.

Giving their monthly reports were the building principals. Joe Mills, high school, said he reviewed safety drill plans and said FFA instructor Erin Wollett had utilitzed Fight for a Cure week to raise support for St. Jude’s Hospital. He said the student body has begun publication of the Searchlight newspaper. He also complimented the 2022 Homecoming court.

Middle School Principal Eric Pettit reviewed a busy month in which guest speakers were welcomed, innovations presented and student honors made. He honored eighth grade Science/Career Connections teacher Beau Wolford. Petitt said eighth grade students and teachers were to visit Tri-Rivers, Ohio State Marion and Marion Technical College in October.

Elementary Principal Scott Hardwick reviewed many areas including the fact they are excited to begin using the new touch screen televisions once they are installed. He noted that buses are dropping off and picking up students in front of the school. He thanked the Cardington Rotary for the dictionaries presented to the third grade students.

The board approved supplemental contracts for FY 23 for John Brehm, Spring Musical co-director and John Brehm, Spring musical musical supervisor, FY 23 Spring.

The board approved the retirement/resignation of Kathi Cochran ,elementary teacher, effective June 2, 2023. Also approved was the retirement/resignation of Garry Stevens, bus driver, effective October 21, 2022.

The board will meet next at 6 pm on November 15, 2022.