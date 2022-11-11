Stamper prepares to compete in pageant

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead native Shannon Stamper is preparing to compete as a state finalist in Miss Voluptuous Ohio.

Stamper is originally from Mount Gilead where she graduated high school in 2003. After high school, she moved away where she met her fiance Jeremy Levings. Stamper made the decision to move back to Mount Gilead in 2019. Stamper and Levings have six children and a grandchild.

“When I’m not busy with the kids, I enjoy bowling on a Sunday night league at Morrow Lanes and spending time with friends and family,” Stamper said.

Stamper explained some of the details with the pageant.

“Miss Voluptuous Pageants, which came to America in 2017, is a Global Empowerment and Leadership Program for curvy women size 10 and up and age 18 and up. No age restrictions past 18, and no size restrictions past 10. Empower, Elevate, and Celebrate are the pageant’s main goals,” Stamper said. We’re being judged on Introduction, Interview, Runway, and Formal wear. There are also “Optionals” that we can compete in if we choose to do so; Miss Photogenic, Miss Write, Miss Thrifty, as well as an optional video talent. We are competing in People’s Choice right now, until November 11th on Facebook via the Miss Voluptuous Pageants – United States page.”

This is the very first time Stamper has ever competed in a pageant.

“I’ve always been a little awkward, very clumsy and not coordinated – like, at all. Plus, I don’t have the tall, thin body type usually associated with the more traditional pageants so I never thought it was an option for me. My friend Krista Snider won the crown as Miss Voluptuous Buckeye State last year, and even then, she was trying to get me to join. I still couldn’t see myself doing something like this, but after seeing all of the fun she had doing it I was convinced I could too,” Stamper said.

The platform Stamper will be advocating for is ‘Love Everybody’, specifically the young LGBTQ+ community.

“I am a member of Free Mom Hugs Ohio, and I understand what it means to our youth to have someone in their corner no matter what, and spreading love and understanding to those who need it most; especially when they don’t have that support at home,” Stamper said.

Looking forward to the pageant, Stamper explained what she was most looking forward to and what she hoped to accomplish.

“I’m excited to see my hard work and practice pay off on stage, and I look forward to dressing up and looking amazing. The queen will win a trip to Denver, Colorado to compete in the International Grand Final happening in April, 2023 and I think that would be incredible. But the thing I’m most excited about is showing my girls that no matter what size you are you’re good enough, strong enough, and smart enough to do whatever it is you want to do. Do I want to win the crown? Of course I do. But if I can be an inspiration to someone else in the process that’s all that matters,” Stamper said.

The pageant is set to take place in Galion on Saturday, November 12. Stamper’s sponsors are Levings Concrete and Northstar Automotive, LLC.

Shannon Stamper https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_received_463277035708429.jpeg Shannon Stamper