IBERIA- The Washington Township Trustees are pleased to have added a new playground equipment at the property that was originally the Iberia Grade School, located in Iberia. The playground has been a great addition to the community and it will be enjoyed by all of the children who would like to play on it.

Pictured: Trustees Dwain Peak, Bob Kochman, and Dave Bert. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1560.jpg Pictured: Trustees Dwain Peak, Bob Kochman, and Dave Bert.