Cardington enjoys some Halloween fun

CARDINGTON- The Cardington Halloween Parade, costume judging, house decorating contests and the first ever Trunk or Treat event was held in the American Legion Park Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off Trick or Treat in the village. It was estimated that over 1,500 Trick or Treaters lined the village streets during that Saturday evening.

Lea Ann Macekyo, president of the Friends of Cardington, said, “The weather was perfect and allowed for the largest number of Trick or Treaters I have ever seen.”

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching Band led trick or treaters from the First United Methodist Church, South Marion Street, to the American Legion Community Park where the costume judging contest was held. At the conclusion of the judging, trunk or treat began.

Alex Stansberry, owner of the newly opened Cardington Cafe, stated they distributed over 17 gallons of hot chocolate to trick or treaters and their families for their first event in the village.

Twin witches Dawn Ruehrmund and Diana McClure handing out candy. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_photo4.jpg Twin witches Dawn Ruehrmund and Diana McClure handing out candy. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Cardington Police Auxiliary Officer Andy Ratliff, Lea Ann Maceyko and Cardington Firefighter Joey Brandum. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_photo.jpg Cardington Police Auxiliary Officer Andy Ratliff, Lea Ann Maceyko and Cardington Firefighter Joey Brandum. Photos by LeAnne Gompf There were a lot of Halloween events happening in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_photo3.jpg There were a lot of Halloween events happening in Cardington. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Trunk or Treat decorating winner Liz Spalding. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_photo5.jpg Trunk or Treat decorating winner Liz Spalding. Photos by LeAnne Gompf